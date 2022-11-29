A woman was taken to hospital after being involved in a crash yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Wootton Road at around 4.45pm following reports of a crash.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "An ambulance and ambulance officer were sent to the scene and were assisted by colleagues from the fire and rescue service and police.

"One patient, an adult woman, was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and treatment."

Fire services were also at the scene to make the area safe, crews left at around 5.45pm.