Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Woman taken to hospital following crash on Wootton Road in King's Lynn

By Lucy Carter
-
lucy.carter@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:00, 29 November 2022
 | Updated: 09:25, 29 November 2022

A woman was taken to hospital after being involved in a crash yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Wootton Road at around 4.45pm following reports of a crash.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "An ambulance and ambulance officer were sent to the scene and were assisted by colleagues from the fire and rescue service and police.

A woman was taken to hospital following a crash yesterday afternooon (60964061)
A woman was taken to hospital following a crash yesterday afternooon (60964061)

"One patient, an adult woman, was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and treatment."

Fire services were also at the scene to make the area safe, crews left at around 5.45pm.

Accidents Kings Lynn Lucy Carter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE