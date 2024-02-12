A woman who became angry on a Christmas night out at a pub threw a table across the room before assaulting two bar staff members.

Jackie Joy-Daw, 54, of Gloucester Road in Gaywood, appeared at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court where she pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating.

Prosecutor Nicola Lamb outlined to magistrates that the incident occurred on the evening of December 15, when Joy-Daw was out with work colleagues and her wife on a Christmas night out.

Joy-Daw appeared in Lynn Magistrates’ Court

They entered the pub – which was not named in court – and stayed for about an hour.

Staff reported that Joy-Daw was “argumentative” and she was asked to leave the pub.

Shortly after, Joy-Daw threw a table across the room, pushed speakers and a member of staff.

Another worker heard what was happening and came to assist and tried to remove Joy-Daw from the pub. The defendant “made contact with her elbow” to the victim's shoulder, which caused them some pain.

Joy-Daw had no previous convictions and the court was told that she does not remember much of the incident that happened that night.

In mitigation, Tiffany Meredith said that Joy-Daw's behaviour was “out of character” and said that the assaults were triggered by an undisclosed incident which happened in the pub.

“It was an unfortunate event,” said Ms Meredith.

“They were having a good time until someone said something.

“Ms Joy-Daw was speaking to a staff member saying that something had happened. It was all resolved quickly.

“Something happened, she felt like she was dealt with quite aggressively.”

The solicitor added: “I think it is fair to say it was out of character for her.”

Ms Meredith explained to the court that Joy-Daw was under some stress at the time.

“She will never be in trouble with the police or be in the courts again,” added Ms Meredith.

Magistrates gave Joy-Daw a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £26 and court costs of £105.