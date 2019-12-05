Woman transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital as emergency services called to King's Lynn street: update
Published: 15:42, 05 December 2019
| Updated: 15:44, 05 December 2019
A woman has been transported to Lynn's Hospital after emergency services were called to King Street this afternoon (Thursday, December 5).
The ambulance service was called at 1.27pm to reports of a woman suffering a suspected stroke.
A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: "We sent one ambulance and took a woman to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further care."
Police were also on the scene to assist the ambulance after receiving a call at 1.39pm.
An officer was directing traffic, which was able to pass the ambulance on King Street.
Emergency services had left the scene by 2.30pm.
Read moreKings Lynn
More by this authorBen Hardy