Woman transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital as emergency services called to King's Lynn street: update

A woman has been transported to Lynn's Hospital after emergency services were called to King Street this afternoon (Thursday, December 5).

The ambulance service was called at 1.27pm to reports of a woman suffering a suspected stroke.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: "We sent one ambulance and took a woman to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further care."

The scene on King Street, King's Lynn, this afternoon

Police were also on the scene to assist the ambulance after receiving a call at 1.39pm.

An officer was directing traffic, which was able to pass the ambulance on King Street.

Emergency services had left the scene by 2.30pm.

