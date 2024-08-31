A woman tearfully appeared in court and pleaded guilty to two instances of being drunk and disorderly outside her Outwell home – on one occasion she was “screaming like a banshee”.

Kirsty Edgar, 41, appeared unrepresented at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, charged with the offences, the first of which happened in Suttons Close on February 26 and the second in the same location on June 22.

Edgar, who lives in Suttons Close, committed the June offence just days short of the expiry of a conditional caution given in March for the February offence. The order included her attending an alcohol awareness course and paying £50 – which she had complied with.

Police were called to Suttons Close to reports Kirsty Edgar was causing a nuisance. Picture: Google

Abdul Khan, prosecuting via video link, explained police were called to Suttons Close on February 26 after reports were made that the defendant was being a general nuisance on the road.

Officers arrived and found her to be extremely intoxicated and she was arrested and taken to the police investigation centre where she was given a conditional caution, which she breached in June.

The order was due to expire on June 26 just four days after the second incident.

Mr Khan said the second involved Edgar refusing to allow her mother to leave.

He said every time the mother tried to leave in her car Edgar would get in the passenger seat and refuse to get out and was “screaming like a banshee” at her mother not to leave.

Police asked her multiple times to get back into her house. Officers reported that she reeked of alcohol, was stumbling all over the place and could not make coherent sentences.

Mr Khan said officers warned Edgar of her behaviour but she continued and was eventually arrested.

Edgar told magistrates: “I accept I was guilty.”

Sentencing her, magistrates fined her £50 for the first drunk and disorderly offence, £100 for the second with £45 costs and £40 victim surcharge. There was no separate penalty for the breach of the conditional caution.