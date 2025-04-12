A woman shouted racial slurs at police officers while being arrested for assaulting her brother.

Laura Berry, 35, of Le Strange Avenue in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where she was sentenced for three offences.

In a previous hearing, Berry admitted carrying out an assault, using racially aggravated language to cause alarm or distress, and assaulting an emergency worker.

Berry appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to be sentenced

Prosecutor Asif Akram explained that all incidents took place on November 26 last year, when police were called by Berry’s brother to say he had been a victim of assault.

On the officer’s arrival, Berry was seen hitting the man to the head as well as repeatedly slapping and punching him.

The man was covered in blood, and Berry was arrested.

During the arrest, Berry became “aggressive” towards the police, calling them “c**ts” and telling them to “f**k off”.

She kicked an officer on the left leg while being placed in the van and then said: “You f**king nazi b*****ds, you f**king Jewish c**ts”.

However, in mitigation, solicitor Sally Dale told the court that Berry “didn’t know what she was saying” when she made the racial slurs.

“They were contradicting statements,” said Ms Dale.

“She was being abusive - she wasn’t trying to be racially abusive. She was just being abusive to the police.”

Ms Dale said that Berry has come from a “background of great difficulty” due to a number of family issues.

Berry was handed a 12-month community order, through which she will complete 80 hours of unpaid work and ten rehabilitation activity days.

She was ordered to pay £50 in compensation to the police officer she kicked, £40 in court costs, and a victim surcharge of £114.