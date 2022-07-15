A life-long campaigner for disabled rights has died aged 76 the day after her 44th wedding anniversary.

Susan Smith, of George V Avenue in Lynn, who herself was disabled, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, June 25, following end-of-life care.

Her husband, Trevor Smith, said: "Susan was very well known to the Lynn News, often telling stories that related to her lifestyle.

Trevor and Susan Smith, who died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) on Saturday, June 25. (58013905)

"She had so many roles, from the council's disabled advisory committee, to setting up her own physically handicapped able-bodied club in the 70s.

"Sue also played her part with Riding for the Disabled at the Magpie Centre,the Kingfisher's Disabled Swimming Club at St James Pool, Phobbies craft club on Mondays, Remap gadgets to help the disabled, the Lavender Hill Theatre Company, plus campaigns to get disabled toilets in Lynn station, churches and pubs.

"She was born a twin in Drayton Hospital Norwich 1946, her weaker brother Bob died aged three, but she fought on through operations to straighten her limbs at Carshalton Hospital in Surrey.

"Later, after we met through her PHAB Club, Sue lost the sight in one eye with a detached retina in the 80s. Gall bladder issues never stopped her wonderful work to make so many friends in Lynn.

"Susan's father worked on the railways so she used his free pass to travel by train through Europe were she started her collection of 200 world costume dolls.

"Later, after he died, her mum took Susan on small cruise boats from Southampton to continue the travel.

"Then when Sue's mum got older I came on the scene and we travelled by plane to places like Antigua, Mallorca and Egypt, making even more friends along the way.

"Over the last seven years Sue has had three great personal assistants to help me, as I became older, giving her many days out, that included a return to her old 50s boarding school at the Bishop's Palace, now the Kings School opposite Ely Cathedral."

Sue's funeral will be at Mintlyn crematorium at 1.45pm on Monday, July 25, followed by a wake at the Carpenter's Arms in East Winch where there will be a presentation to the three great personal assistants Julie Oakes, Abigail Church and Jade Mann, to show appreciation for their outstanding end of life support.

Rev Robert Ellis, a former priest and friend from the Anglican church in Palma, Mallorca will also be present.

Trevor said: "The theme is to wear something pink, or a cat badge to reflect her love of animals and reflect my loss of such a great disabled lady."