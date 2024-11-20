The victim of a fatal collision on the A47 has now been identified, the police have confirmed.

At around 9.55pm on Sunday, a white Renault Trucks Master van collided with a woman at the end of the westbound slip road coming from Saddlebow.

She died at the scene, with officers issuing an appeal in a bid to establish who she was which included photographs of her clothing being released.

The woman died after the collision at the Saddlebow roundabout slip road heading towards the A47. Picture: Google Maps

A Norfolk Police spokesperson has now said: “She has now been identified. We would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance.”

Officers would still like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, which occurred at around 9.55pm on Sunday, or anyone who may have any relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch via the following channels quoting reference NC-17112024-390:

• Website: https://www.norfolk.police.uk/tell-us

• Phone: 101

• Email: sciu@norfolk.police.uk

• Crimestoppers: Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via its online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended the scene, including paramedics and the air ambulance. It reopened at around 2.20am.