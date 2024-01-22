After finding herself single at the age of 55 for the first time since she was 16, Janet Wilson decided to start service to help those in a similar boat by setting up a face-to-face dating group.

Singles Socials is the brainchild of Janet, from Terrington St Clement, and is a group exclusively for people over the age of 55 to meet together and have another chance of romance.

The 58-year-old sets up a number of different activity evenings for singles to enjoy,with bowling nights, a murder mystery party, an escape room and many meals out being ones held so far.

Janet Wilson has set up the group Singles Socials

Janet said: “As a newly single person at the age of 55 years old, it was pretty damn hard. Most of my friends were in couples and I regularly found myself feeling like the odd one out at gatherings and events and let’s be honest, no one likes to play third wheel all the time.

“I hadn’t been single since the age of 16 and didn’t realise how things had changed in the dating game.”

Janet has said that she knows of three couples who have found love and continued dating after attending one of the events.

“It is really rewarding, some when they first come along are terrified, but then you see their confidence grow,” said Ms Wilson.

Singles Socials is approaching its first anniversary after the service was launched on Valentine's Day last year.

Janet said: “Just imagine turning up to an event and everyone being single. Knowing if you hit it off and connect with someone, that they are also single.

“To me, there is no better place to meet someone, other than in person, it’s got to be better than spending hours messaging a stranger with whom you have nothing in common.”

Janet is also in the process of creating a dating agency where she will play the role of matchmaker for people hoping to find a partner.

She added: “It would be old fashioned, I would interview them and look at their profiles and match-make them.”

To mark the first anniversary of Singles Social, Janet will be holding a black-tie event at Knights Hill Hotel and is inviting singles over 55 to come along on February 16.

More information about upcoming events can be found on the Social Singles website.

