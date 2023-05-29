A woman who grew up in Lynn is getting ready for a summer of Spanish sun as she has been revealed as a cast member for this year’s Love Island.

Jess Harding, 22, who was a student at King Edward VII Academy, has been announced as one of the first new islanders for the summer edition of the ITV2 show, presented by Maya Jama.

Jess, who now owns beauty clinic Candy Aesthetics in London, will be looking for love in the Mallorcan villa alongside the likes of the daughter of former Coronation Street actress Janet Marsh and a semi-professional footballer when the show starts airing next Monday.

The 22-year-old, who lived in Lynn between 2009 and 2019, formerly worked at a taxi rank in the town.

She also has a background in performing arts, as she was a dance champion and performed at St George’s Guildhall during her time in the area.

Ahead of the national TV show airing, Jess described herself as having “quite a big personality” and a “heart of gold”.

“I can stand up for myself if I need to,” she added.

“I’m honest, and I love, love. I’m also a really good girlfriend.”

Jess has had this to say of what she doesn’t like in a man: "When a guy stunts for money, that’s an ick. Showing off all their designer clothes because most of the time they’re probably fake anyway.

“Another one is when a boy runs for the train and the train goes without him. Lunch boxes also - just go to Tesco and get a meal deal."

She added: "Every boy is giving me the ick at the moment. I feel like it’s fate because I’m saving myself for Mr Right in the villa."

According to The Sun, a source said over the weekend: "Jess is one of the most glamorous islanders ever and is sure to be a big hit with the boys and viewers.

"She's a real head-turner and has the personality to go with it."

Love Island starts on Monday, June 5 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, and is on every night apart from Saturdays.