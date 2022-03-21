A "visibly pregnant" woman and her partner have been sleeping rough in the Southgates park on London Road in Lynn.

The yellow tent, which is sheltered by a tree, has been in the park for months and is home to a couple in their 20's.

Signs of human habitation are visible, including clothing, a sleeping bag and food wrappers.

A couple, which includes a woman who is reportedly four months pregnant, have been sleeping rough at Southgates park in Lynn (55577334)

The female is reportedly "four months pregnant" according to Paul Stannard, who knows the couple.

A resident of London Road said: "They've been there for a while, and before they got the tent - they were sleeping out in the open.

"They cause no trouble at all, and the woman is visibly pregnant, it must be horrible sleeping out there and really cold at night."

A couple, which includes a woman who is reportedly four months pregnant, have been sleeping rough at Southgates park in Lynn (55577344)

The Lynn News went to speak to the couple, but they were not present at that time.

Paul Stannard and his wife Ingrid were recently housed by the Norfolk council, after a year of sleeping in their car in Lynn Sainsbury's car park.

Mr Stannard said: "We are on cloud nine about getting our new home and can't wait to move in, but there are so many homeless people in Lynn that need help.

"They've been out there for a long time in a little tent and she's pregnant they need somewhere to live as soon as possible it's not right.

"She is in contact with a doctor for her pregnancy."

The couple were provided for by the Purfleet Trust in Lynn, for food and shelter during the morning.

The Night Shelter also made efforts to locate the Stannards after the Lynn News broke the story on their situation.

Norfolk County Council have been contacted for comment.