A woman who has a history of carrying out numerous assaults has avoided prison after kicking two police officers when she was thrown out of a nightclub.

Chantelle Greville, of Cresswell Street in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates court on Thursday where he admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker as well as being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Prosecutor Abdul Khan said that the offence happened during the early hours of Monday, April 1 on Norfolk Street in Lynn.

Greville was kicked out of Bar 100 for being too drunk and she was acting “aggressive” toward door staff.

Police, who were patrolling the area, approached Greville who then started acting “hostile” towards the officers.

They decided to arrest her for being drunk and disorderly and a police van was called to help transport the 26-year-old into custody.

While they were waiting for the van, Greville started to “kick out recklessly” towards the two officers.

She kicked one officer towards the groin area and the other towards the chest - no injuries were reported by either of them.

The court heard that Greville had committed previous assaults between 2018 and 2023.

In mitigation, George Sorrell explained that Greville recently discovered that she is pregnant and is working at a restaurant in town.

“She has no recollection of this incident, she accepts what the officers had to say. She wasn’t in the right frame of mind, she was blind drunk,” said Mr Sorrell.

“The courts take a serious view of an assault on emergency workers, the defendant is ashamed of herself that she is back in court so soon.

“She now recognises that that alcohol is a problem for her, going out for entertainment purposes doesn’t equate to getting blind drunk and behaving in a bad way. She has stopped drinking.

“She has found out that she is pregnant, so clearly, things have to change.”

Magistrates, led by William Hush, handed Greville a 12-month community order, meaning she will carry out an alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement for 120 days and complete 10 rehabilitation activity days.

She will also pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.