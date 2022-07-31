CCTV operators helped trace a woman who had been “bullied” into shoplifting, a court heard.

Norma Shead, 38, was just two months into an eight-week suspended sentence order - imposed for theft - when she swiped shampoo worth £31 from Poundland in Lynn.

Town magistrates were told on Thursday that she put 11 bottles in a bag for life and made off, activating the store’s alarm.