King's Lynn woman who made off with 11 shampoo bottles from Poundland store said she had been 'bullied' into shoplifting
Published: 06:00, 31 July 2022
CCTV operators helped trace a woman who had been “bullied” into shoplifting, a court heard.
Norma Shead, 38, was just two months into an eight-week suspended sentence order - imposed for theft - when she swiped shampoo worth £31 from Poundland in Lynn.
Town magistrates were told on Thursday that she put 11 bottles in a bag for life and made off, activating the store’s alarm.