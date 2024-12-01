Magistrates decided their sentencing powers were not sufficient enough to punish a 23-year-old who made multiple death threats.

Elisha Loveridge, previously of Post Mill in Lynn before being remanded in custody at HMP Peterborough, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday via videolink.

In a previous hearing, Loveridge admitted to four counts of sending communication threatening death as well as causing £266 worth of criminal damage to a cell mattress belonging to Tascor - who provide facilities to police investigation centres across Norfolk.

The death threats spanned from October until November 9.

Loveridge was due to be sentenced at the Lynn court on Thursday, however, magistrates decided that their sentencing powers were insufficient to punish her.

She will return to court on December 12 to be sentenced.