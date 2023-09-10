A 60-year-old woman who was caught stealing brass taps from B&Q was struggling to pay her electricity bill, a court has heard.

Elizebeth Curtis, of Blunts Drove in Walton Highway, admitted two accounts of theft at a hearing at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Prosecutor Sarah Fiddy said that on June 24, Curtis entered Lynn’s B&Q store, put some brass taps worth £328 in her bag and left the store without paying.

Curtis stole taps from B&Q without paying for it. Picture: Google Maps

She did the same the following day, with items worth £232.25 but this time was stopped by members of staff and the items were recovered.

In mitigation, George Sorrell said: “It’s fair to say that this defendant has suffered serious problems.

“She has recently been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness, is suffering with her mental health and has lost her son.”

Mr Sorrell explained that Curtis is getting help from her family since committing the two crimes.

The solicitor also explained that Curtis was short of money at the time and was struggling to pay her electricity bill.

“The defendant is clearly a lady who has gone through terrible trauma,” added Mr Sorrell.

Magistrates ordered that Curtis pay £328 back to B&Q and also to pay court costs of £70.