A woman who was caught urinating at a bus station claimed her boyfriend forced her to do it.

Lorraine Akanbi, 42, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place when she appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Shortly after midnight on June 7, she had been standing at Lynn’s bus station. Police officers witnessed her walk to a more secluded area and begin to urinate.

Lorraine Akanbi urinated in public at Lynn’s bus station

When approached by the officers, she began to shout and referred to one of them as a lesbian.

They noted that Akanbi smelt of alcohol, and after she refused to stop shouting despite being asked to do so numerous times, she was arrested.

The court heard that Akanbi had eight previous convictions for 23 offences, including shoplifting this year.

Appearing unrepresented, she claimed her ex-boyfriend had forced her to urinate in public.

Magistrates fined her £40, while she will also pay a £16 victim surcharge. She was handed no court costs due to her means.

“You are just mean,” Akanbi told the bench.