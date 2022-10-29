A Lynn woman has admitted assaulting another woman before attacking two police officers.

Mary Walsh, 20, of Valentine Place, Hillington Square, appeared at Lynn's Magistrates Court on Thursday after police found her assaulting another woman on September 25.

Walsh was caught slapping the woman on the face and the back, before pulling her hair.

A woman from Lynn assaulted two emergency workers

Police broke up the fight and arrested Walsh, who was shouting and screaming while being detained.

Prosecutor Lily Orr told the court that Walsh held up a fist, with keys in her hand and then punched a police officer.

The officer did not sustain any physical injury.

When taken into custody, Walsh kicked and screamed in the police van, with officers describing it as her "having a tantrum".

She then spat on another officer twice which her solicitor later said was "dribbling".

Mitigating, Alison Muir said that Walsh was drunk and could not remember what had happened.

"She assaulted her best friend and couldn't apologise to her, it's very distressing," said Ms Muir.

Magistrates have adjourned the case until Wednesday, December 14.

Walsh was granted bail and ordered not to contact the woman involved.