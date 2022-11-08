A Hunstanton woman who has beaten breast cancer has given back to the clinic that treated her.

Valerie Jubb celebrated her 90th birthday on October 29, and instead of gifts, she asked loved ones to donate to the West Norfolk Breast Care Unit at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Valerie and two of her friends, Marie Jarvis and Joy Kelly, have all been treated by the breast cancer clinic.

Cheque presentation to the QEH Breast Clinic Unit. Picured Centre Val Jubb, Miss Rachael Johnson (Consultant Surgeon Breast Clinic) with Left Elaine Rudd (Breast Care) far right Marie Robins (Breast Care) with friends

They arranged an afternoon tea party at Briarfields Hotel in Titchwell for 50 women, which raised a total of £700.

Yesterday, Valerie handed the cheque over to the staff at the breast care unit.

She said: "I am completely overwhelmed, it's such a lot of money."

At the cheque handover, along with Valerie, were consultant surgeon Rachael Johnson, two nurses, Elaine Rudd and Marie Robins, Marie, Joy and two other people who have also been treated at the hospital.

Ahead of the cheque presentation, the 90-year-old wrote to the hospital to say a "big thank you" from her family, her partner Salvador, daughter Mandy and grandaughter Nicola.

"Also, all the teachers and ladies from the Oasis fitness classes, including water Zumba, dance studio Zumba, NIA, yoga and many other classes; Suzie Povey's fitness classes; Fiona Fretwell's Silver Swans Ballet; the U3A Yoga classes; Elliot's Balance and Strength class at the Conservative Club; and friends from bowling and social clubs," Valerie said.

"We are all so grateful to you."

She added: "We all send our fondest love and all good wishes to you all and the continued success in the treatment and care of breast cancer."