Woman's body found in King's Lynn river

Police recovered the body of a woman from the River Ouse in West Lynn this morning, officials have confirmed this evening.

Officers in Lynn were called at about 10.40am to concerns for a person's safety and recovered the body of a woman.

Police are treating the death as unexplained and are making enquiries around identification.

The Quay in King's Lynn was cornered off by Police on Tuesday due to an ongoing incident.. (32739636)

They said a post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the cause of death.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: "An ambulance, ambulance officer vehicle and four Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles were called to Docks Cross Bank Road, Port of King's Lynn shortly before 11am this morning (March 31) following reports of a woman in the water.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved including police and coastguard colleagues, the woman had died."

Read more Kings Lynn