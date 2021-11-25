The death of a woman whose body was found at a house in Gaywood earlier this week is no longer being treating as suspicious, police have said this lunchtime.

Investigations are continuing into the death at an address in Thoresby Avenue, though detectives say the case is now being treated as unexplained.

A man who was detained on suspicion of murder has now been de-arrested.

Police at the scene of the incident in Thoresby Avenue, Gaywood, yesterday.

The developments were outlined in a statement from Norfolk Police a short time ago.

The force said: "Following enquiries and a Home Office post mortem, detectives were able to conclude that the death, while still unexplained at this stage, is not suspicious in nature.

"As a result, the man previously detained on suspicion of murder has been de-arrested.

"The woman’s next of kin have been informed, and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course."

Officers were initially called to the address shortly after 8.30am on Tuesday after concerns were raised for a person's safety.

The body of a woman, believed to have been in her 40s, was found inside. A man in his 50s was detained and taken to hospital.

Police remained at the scene for much of the day yesterday as investigations continued.