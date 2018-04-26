Women admit ‘stamping on’ man in King’s Lynn car park

Two women from Lynn have admitted causing fear or provocation of violence in an incident in the town last month.

Laura Wenn, 26, of Blackfriars Road, and Lauren Wilson, 23, of Dobby Drive, pleaded guilty to the charge at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Jane Walker, prosecuting, said: “On March 23 they were at the underground car park at Sainsbury’s in King’s Lynn at about 6.15pm. The location is known to be used by a group of homeless Eastern Europeans who tend to sleep in the doorway of the car park.

“On the day an incident was caught on CCTV which showed a group of Eastern European males which included an unknown male being kicked and punched.”

Ms Walker said from the CCTV it appeared as though Wenn was shouting at the man, before she “pushed him and punched him numerous times to the body and head”.

“CCTV then shows Miss Wenn pulling him on the floor and both then kicking and stamping on the male 15 to 20 times,” she added.

The court heard Wenn later attended the Purfleet Trust, where she works in the kitchen, and said she had hurt her leg whilst “giving a male a kicking”.

Ms Walker said during police interview Wenn said she did not know the man, but had “seen him looking at a young girl and did not like this”.

The court also heard that Wenn had breached a conditional discharge sentence and Wilson had breached bail conditions and a conditional discharge.

Ruth Johnson, mitigating, said Wenn had demonstrated a “significant degree” of remorse.

She said her client suffers “incredibly” with depression, anxiety and anger management issues, and has started to “get back on track” with her medication, after the dosages were increased.

Ms Johnson said of Wilson that she had been “extremely distressed regarding her behaviour” and had recognised she needs help, following personal trauma last year.

Magistrates handed Wenn a 12-week sentence, suspended for 18 months. She was also ordered to pay £165 in fines and costs.

Wilson’s sentencing has been adjourned to May 21 so a pre-sentence report can be written.