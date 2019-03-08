Women Aloud, Celebrating International Women's Day at King's Lynn
Published: 17:14, 08 March 2019
| Updated: 17:14, 08 March 2019
King's Lynn Town Hall was the scene of Bollywood dancers and a range of stalls this afternoon to commemorate International Women's Day.
The Town Hall was offered out free of charge by borough mayor Nick Daubney to accommodate the Women Aloud festival, hosted by King's Lynn Soroptimist International.
Mr Daubney opened the festival at 10am with the stalls running until 4pm, including Citizen's Advice, The Purfleet Trust, Pippa's Pantry and Parkrun.
The festival runs until tomorrow afternoon at 3.30pm.
For full details visit www.sigbi.org/kings-lynn.