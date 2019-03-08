Women Aloud, Celebrating International Women's Day at King's Lynn

King's Lynn Town Hall was the scene of Bollywood dancers and a range of stalls this afternoon to commemorate International Women's Day.

The Town Hall was offered out free of charge by borough mayor Nick Daubney to accommodate the Women Aloud festival, hosted by King's Lynn Soroptimist International.

International Women's Day event at King's Lynn Town Hall (7659103)

Mr Daubney opened the festival at 10am with the stalls running until 4pm, including Citizen's Advice, The Purfleet Trust, Pippa's Pantry and Parkrun.

The festival runs until tomorrow afternoon at 3.30pm.

For full details visit www.sigbi.org/kings-lynn.

Bollywood dancing to celebrate International Women's Day in King's Lynn Town Hall (7658488)

Pippa's Pantry stall in the King's Lynn Town Hall today (7658543)

Bollwood dancing in King's Lynn Town Hall today (7658557)

Norfolk Citizens Advice King's Lynn stall. Pictured are Jo Jones, right, and Liz Pye (7658601)

Kenneth Bush Solicitors stall at King's Lynn Town Hall today (7658731)