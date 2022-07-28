A woman in Lynn has been left questioning if her mother could have been still alive today if lone worker security system was monitored closely.

Sarah Giffen lost her mother, Lynne Giffen, 69, on Easter Sunday this year, she was found dead by a customer where she was working in a Ladbrokes bookmaker's in Lynn.

Lynne, from North Wootton, had died from a heart attack, but a post-mortem examination confirmed she also had Covid-19.

Lynne Giffen who died whilst working at Ladbrokes in Lynn (58294453)

Ladbrokes have a lone-worker security system put in place named Link Integrated, which monitors people working alone on a shift with CCTV cameras.

Lynne's daughter Sarah said, "Mum appeared to be fine then she was seen to go into the kitchen area, where there is no cameras. She is seen to fall forward and hit the floor, and fails too get up again."

Sarah has told the Lynn News that she thinks if an appropriate camera was put in place, an ambulance could have been called out sooner and she might received life saving treatment.

"The whole point of getting my story out there is that someone needs to stand acceptable for how long mum was left dying. Had the emergency services been called out after the first man down alarm, would she still be alive?

"Mum worked on her own so other people could take holidays, she was always thinking of others," said Sarah.

Sarah had said it had taken over an hour for somebody on the other end of Link Integrated to notice Lynne was having a heart attack.

There was nothing that medics could do by the time they had got to Lynne.

"The man down system went off 5 times without anyone responding to the alarm, neglecting I think on Link Integrated's part," said Sarah.

Lynne was described as loving a kind woman who would do anything for anyone, she had worked for Ladbrokes since 1986.

When Sarah contacted Link Integrated to inform them about her mothers death, she said the person she spoke to seemed "unbothered and not helpful".

The Lynn News have contacted Ladbrokes for comment but have not had a response.