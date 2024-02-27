A woman’s volunteer movement in Lynn is holding its annual International Women’s Day event on Saturday, March 2.

The event will be held by Soroptimist International and consists of charity stalls, crafts and activities for children to take part in such as colouring competitions.

There will also be a ‘nearly new’ clothing sale.

The event is being held at The Place in Lynn

Proceeds will be split between West Norfolk Befriending and Baby Basics who are the chosen charities for the 2023-24 fundraising year.

The event will take place at The Place, New Conduit Street in Lynn from 10am to 3pm.

Soroptimists aim is to transform the lives and status of women and girls through education, empowerment and enabling opportunities for them.

The name Soroptimist is interpreted as ‘the best for women’ and there are 3,000 groups spread around the world.

Reporting by Matthew Hill