Residents are invited to watch as England take on Spain in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final match as it is shown on a big screen in Lynn on Sunday.

The screen, in the Tuesday Market Place, will be showing the game – while Alive West Norfolk is providing some fun football activities to try.

The market place will be radiating the buzz of Stadium Australia as the final is shown on the big borough council screen, with kick-off at 11am.

The FIFA Women's World Cup Final will be shown on the giant screen in King's Lynn on Sunday. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Cllr Simon Ring, cabinet member for tourism, events and marketing, said: “Fans can come and roar on the Lionesses as they play for the ultimate prize, glory at the World Cup.

“They’ve done so well to get to the final. I hope that football is coming home and our women get the ball in the back of the net!

“As well as soaking up the match atmosphere on the big screen, there’s family friendly football activities to try thanks to Alive West Norfolk.”

Alive West Norfolk will be providing free football-related activities during the day. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The free football-related activities from Alive West Norfolk will take place between 10am until 4pm.