Women sought after shop theft in King’s Lynn

Police are appealing for help to identify two women following a theft in Lynn.

A number of items of clothing were stolen from Designs in New Conduit Street on Friday, December 8.

Police are appealing for help to identify two women following a theft in King's Lynn. Photo: SUBMITTED.

Officers have released a CCTV image of two women they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone who may recognise either of the women, or anyone with information, should contact Sgt Darryl Grief at King’s Lynn Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.