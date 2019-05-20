Women from a variety of businesses across West Norfolk attended the launch in Lynn of a new training initiative designed to boost confidence and increase efficiency.

Experienced trainer Kathy Ennis, who lives at Old Hunstanton, is leading the Facebook #SheMeansBusiness programme, which kicked off at KLIC on Thursday.

It offers support, guidance and networking for female business owners and those thinking of starting a business. It was first launched in the UK by small business support organisation Enterprise Nation in 2017.

The launch in King's Lynn of #She Means Business (10713019)

The #SheMeansBusiness training has helped women learn how to get the best from digital technology to start or grow their business.

Said Kathy, who is a business mentor: "The event was a mixture of networking and social media training. There was plenty of laughter and discussion before and after the training.

"In the session, the businesswomen discovered how to get more done in less time and have a bigger impact with my six-step social media visibility plan.

"That was followed by Facebook 101 which covered how to avoid the basic mistakes that most businesses make on their Facebook page and how to make a page really work for a business. We also looked at what makes a great Instagram post and how to stand out from the crowd."

Kathy Ennis delivers her presentation (10713429)

Women with businesses of all types attended the event, from health and well-being to social media and copywriting services to cake-makers and those selling food made from Norfolk ingredients.

Kathy is organising more #SheMeansBusiness training and networking events in West Norfolk.

The first of these will be a meet-up on Thursday, June 20, 10am – noon in Hunstanton. For more information, send an email to kathy@littlepiggyltd or call 020 3637 6197.