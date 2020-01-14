Lynn's High Street store Bonmarche is preparing to close its doors for business, although a date has not been revealed.

The womenswear shop, which is next to JD King of Trainers, has closing down notices across both its front windows. In store, hundreds of clothing items are for sale at knocked down prices.

A spokesman at the store was unable to confirm when it would finally close or how many staff would be affected.

A notice in the window also confirms that administrators for Bonmarche were appointed in October.

A spokesman for administrators FRP Advisory said that the property portfolio remains under constant assessment. He said that on November 28 Peacocks had been identified as a preferred bidder for Bonmarche.

"Negotiations are ongoing and the vast majority of open stores are expected to be part of a deal from the bidder,” he said.

Bonmarche operated more than 300 stores and employed nearly 3,000 people at the time of its adminstration.

Read more BusinessKings Lynn