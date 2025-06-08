Years of dedicated service by an army of volunteers has been recognised by Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

On Thursday, 50 volunteers gathered for a special thank you celebration during Volunteers’ Week to the 166 people who support staff and patients across the busy trust.

These selfless people who give their valuable time to help patients, support staff and run errands, enjoyed tea and cake at Knights Hill Hotel as a special treat and show of gratitude. The event was held thanks to sponsors ePowertrucks and Smile publications.

From left: Sharon Roberts, Sithara Thundathil Sunny Joseph, patient experience lead; Micah Matore, associate director of patient experience; Carole Curry, Al Ware, Jo Rowe, voluntary services manager; Joan Pearce, Sue Morris, Paul Brooks, director of estates and facilities, Christine Goodchild and Karen Mcguire, deputy chief nurse

Sue Morris, Shouldham ward volunteer, was one of those celebrating a milestone. She said: “It’s a lovely chance to be sociable and meet people that you don’t get to normally see and speak to.

“I started volunteering on a two-week trial on Shouldham ward because I was visiting a friend who was in hospital and was offered a cup of tea and thought ‘I’d quite like to do that’ - and here I am 17 years later. I love it on that ward.”

Six of the volunteers at the celebration were surprised with an award for their long service ranging from five years to 35 years. Between them they have notched up more than 80 years’ service.

Sue Morris pictured with Jo Rowe and Paul Brooks

Paul Brooks, director of estates and facilities, who presented the long service awards to the volunteers at the event, said: “It was a privilege to be able to personally thank and recognise our wonderful volunteers today.

“They all play such an important role at our hospital and are so very generous with their time, I can’t thank them enough.”

Sharon Roberts receives her volunteer award

Volunteer award for Christine Goodchild

Joan Pearce receives her award

Presentation time to Carole Curry pictured with Jo Rowe and Paul Brooks