Sit back, relax, and enjoy some of the best music West Norfolk has to offer in aid of a good cause.

On Friday at 6.30pm, a music event is taking place in the Peter Hopkins Hall at Lynn’s Springwood High School in support of True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

The evening, supported by Allison Homes, is being hosted by Mark Stanford.

True's Yard Fisherfolk Museum provides a warm space after receiving funding from the Norfolk Community Foundation

This event will feature a “magnificent” line-up of local musical acts all in support of the community museum.

The Springwood High School concert band will perform, while other acts will include 'The Segno' (a piano duet with a difference), Lewis Meehan with Marimba, and the Marham Military Wives Choir, initially set up after the success of the first choirs featured in the BBC Documentary Series ‘The Choir: Military Wives with Gareth Malone’.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s, and are available from ticketsource.co.uk or from the reception at True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

Free parking is available on site and doors open from 6pm.

There will also be light refreshments which are included in the price.

For more information email info@truesyard.co.uk or phone 01553 770479.