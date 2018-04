The Easter weekend may have been and gone but there was still plenty of fun to be had for youngsters in Lynn this week.

Scores of youngsters took part in an egg hunt on Wednesday morning, organised by the Friends of Plantation Wood.

Easter egg hunt at Plantation Wood, Gaywood''Thomas Scotney 8

Our picture shows Taylor Scotney, four, clutching a suitably chocolatey treat at the end of her search.

MLNF18AF04006

Easter egg hunt at Plantation Wood, Gaywood''Talitha Raynor 1