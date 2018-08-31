Woodlands Care Home residents enjoy summer fete

Woodlands residential care home summer fete.. (3816467)

Woodlands Care Home residents at South Wootton enjoyed a summer fete on Bank Holiday Monday, with many putting in requests for a Christmas fair.

A spokesman said: “There was raffles, tombolas, face painting, bric-a-brac, and more.We raised £500 which will be used for the residents in the care home.

“The residents enjoyed it so much they have already asked for another at Christmas.”

Pictured above, residents and their families enjoying Woodlands Care Home's summer fete.