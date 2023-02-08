Work is already under way at a brownfield development site in Lynn – and is planned to be completed by October.

Last week, a deal to provide Norfolk with £500,000 in funding to construct roads and infrastructure across the east side of the Nar Ouse business park, at Nar Ouse Way, was confirmed.

That “unlocked” a further £8million from other sources to be spent at the enterprise zone - with the project made possible by Norfolk County Council’s proposed devolution deal with the Government.

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor

West Norfolk Council, which owns the 120-acre site, has told the Lynn News that contractors are already on-site preparing the work area - with a “phased completion of infrastructure works” expected to last from May until October.

This is expected to result in “light industrial and office-based” facilities being put up, with the exact types of jobs to be created yet to be confirmed.

The Nar Ouse development is expected to generate up to 1,500 new roles.

Nar Ouse Way - the site of the development

The devolution deal which has allowed for the project is expected to be given the green light later this year. If confirmed, it would aim to transfer more powers from Whitehall to the county council - and may result in Norfolk having a directly appointed leader.

Both the county council and borough council have confirmed that even if the devolution deal should fall through, the Nar Ouse funding has already been secured and would remain in place.

The county council has now launched a public consultation on the devolution deal, which if successful will see the county receive a £20million investment every year for 30 years.

It aims to give residents a say in how the money is used.

County council leader Andrew Proctor said: “I want to hear your views on this deal, which could open the way to more investment and decisions made in Norfolk, for Norfolk. It doesn’t take long to complete the consultation form.

“Agreeing this deal would enable Norfolk to deliver more jobs, better housing, improved transport and better skills.

“Both the Government and the county council are clear that this would be the first deal, which in turn opens the door to further deals, as we have seen in other parts of the country.”

Councillors suggest that agreeing the deal could mean they can:

nTarget funding and resources to “Norfolk’s own priorities”;

nAttract and retain new businesses and sectors;

nInvest in the skills “we know we need”;

nUnlock housing and employment sites;

nHave a council leader who is directly elected by the public, with the first election to be held in May 2024;

n”Raise our profile nationally, enabling our voice to be heard by Government and help shape future policies”

