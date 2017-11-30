Work begins on £210k Gaywood woodland project

Work has begun to plant a new wooded area near Lynnsport.

Almost 100 trees are being planted to create the new feature close to the Gaywood River in a £210,000 project.

Nearly half the cash has been provided by a Heritage Lottery Fund grant, with other contributions from West Norfolk Council, the Norfolk Rivers Trust and the Environment Agency.

Borough council deputy leader Elizabeth Nockolds planted the first tree at the site on Wednesday afternoon, alongside corporate project manager Dale Gagen.

Alistair Beales, the authority’s cabinet member for corporate projects and assets, said: “Planting these trees will completely transform this site, encouraging a broader range of wildlife, including bees.

“Once all the work is complete it will become an area that the whole community can explore and enjoy.”