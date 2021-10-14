Groundworks have begun on Lynn’s long-awaited new School of Nursing Studies (SoNS).

The first students are expected to begin taking courses in the facility at the College of West Anglia’s Tennyson Avenue campus early next year.

And officials say they expect swift progress on the scheme over the coming weeks.

Adrian Debney, Senior Nurse Educator at SoNS (left) and David Pomfret, CWA Principal (right) (52273959)

The facility is being funded by nearly £600,000 of government Towns Fund cash, which was announced in September last year.

College principal David Pomfret today said he was “excited to forge ahead” with the scheme.

Town Deal board chairman Graham Purkins added: “We’re delighted to see this development progress.

“The healthcare sector is one of the largest employers in West Norfolk.

“This project will provide opportunities for local people to access nursing training and employment in King’s Lynn instead of them having to travel to Norwich or Cambridge.”

The SoNS has been a long-standing aspiration for bosses of the town’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital to help train and keep staff here.

The QEH’s chief nurse, Alice Webster, said: “I am delighted that construction work has started on site.

“This important facility will bring a state-of-the-art School of Nursing Studies to West Norfolk, supporting our future workforce needs and providing career opportunities for those in our local community wishing to study nursing closer to home.”

The school will deliver programmes through the college’s established connections with Anglia Ruskin University.

An initial cohort of 14 students is set to be recruited to the SoNS directly from hospital staff early in the new year to study a new Level 5 Nursing Associate Apprenticeship qualification, subject to approval from the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

Officials expect the next phase of the building programme to take place later this month, when the two-story modular building is installed on site by the McAvoy Group.

The building will house three rooms – a clinical room, a high-tech simulation suite and a clinical skills room.