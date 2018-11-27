Work on a new paper separation plant at Lynn's Palm Paper site is due to go ahead imminently.

Construction specialist Mick George Ltd, acting on behalf of Brooks and Wood Ltd, will start works on earthworks on the back-up site located to the north of Saddlebow.

The scheme will include a new separation plant building measuring 2.1 hectares, an associated conveyor, internal access roads and drainage works.

Once complete, the site will be used for material storage, bale storage, paper separation and de-inking storage.

The new facility will be next to the existing Palm Paper premises on Poplar Avenue, where the company already operates state-of-the-art recycled paper manufacturing technology, as well as one of the largest and most powerful newsprint paper machines in the world.

The mill has an output production of about 450,000 tons of newsprint per year and supplies many of the UK’s regional and national newspaper publishers. It also produces a variety of other paper types for coldset, heatset and litho printing processes.

Michael George, contracting director at Mick George Ltd, said: "As a handler and recycler of various commodities ourselves, the business is well placed to recognise the importance of facilities such as those being created in this instance.

"Having made a concerted effort to announce our expansion into the eastern region for our contracting services, it is good to see more and more clients taking up our offering. We have already established many strong commercial partnerships in the area and we hope that will continue.’’