A growing partnership is helping to strengthen community ties while giving two students a taste of life in the fast-moving media industry.

The College of West Anglia has teamed with Lynn Football Club to give two students work experience which in turn has led to new opportunities.

Noah Crowe and Alex Clare completed their Extended Diploma in Creative Media Production and Technology Level 3 in the summer. What initially started as the opportunity to gain vital experience for their future professions, has since developed into part-time jobs for both ex-students showcasing the value of local partnership and work experience opportunities.

Noah Crowe and Alex Clare are enjoying working with Lynn football club

Noah has now become the official commentator for the club, providing live match coverage and bringing the excitement of game day to fans.

Reflecting on his experience, Noah said: ‘Being behind the mic on match day is incredible. There’s a lot of preparation beforehand, but once I’m live, it’s just pure happiness.

“The best part is the appreciation from the fans. Seeing that my dedication can make a positive impression is the most enjoyable thing.”

Speaking about how the college helped to prepare him for the role, Noah said: “CWA taught me the perfect audio techniques and that discipline, respect, and dedication go a long way – it made my role much easier.

“I’ve had the opportunity to meet many new faces, appearing as a guest on other club’s podcasts, gained work experience at Norwich, and boosting my own professional profile.”

His advice for other students hoping to follow a similar path is to “work hard and push yourself towards your dream, focus on improvement and most importantly – have fun”.

Meanwhile, Alex has gone on to study Multimedia Sports Journalism at the University Campus of Football Business, all while continuing as the club’s official video producer, capturing matchday highlights and behind- the-scenes content.

Alex said the college has helped him prepare for his career by “giving me the confidence and provided constructive feedback. Learning industry standard editing skills and how to accept and act on feedback made me more confident and ready for professional roles”.

This foundation also shaped his advice to other students. He said: “Make connections, put your work out there, and actively seek feedback. Opportunities only come for those who work for them. The more you push yourself, keep updated on the topics you would cover, show dedication, the more doors will open.”

Travis Wright, head of media at the football club, said: “Alex and Noah represent the best of our working relationship with the College of West Anglia. They are both highly talented at what they do, and both will certainly go much further outward than Norfolk.

“Not only have they benefitted from the experience, but the thousands of fans of King's Lynn have never been better informed and entertained by the output produced.”

A spokesperson for the college said: “The collaboration between CWA and King’s Lynn Town FC not only highlights the power of community connections but also reflects the importance of providing students with practical experience in an ever-evolving media landscape.

“By working with local organisations, students can apply their skills in real-world settings and gain confidence, expand their creativity and gain employability skills to prepare them for future success.

“Through initiatives like this, CWA continues to build meaningful links with local employers and community partners, ensuring students leave college with both qualifications and the kind of hands-on experience that helps them stand out in today’s competitive industries.”