Sonny Hutton Woolford, 16, from Castle Acre, joined the Lynn News team for a week as a work experience student and below describes how it all went.

"I had a week of work experience at Lynn News which was informative and enjoyable.

"Spending time in the office for the past week getting to understand how everything worked was interesting, and it helped me learn a lot while I also practise for my GCSEs.

Sonny Hutton Woolford

"Although I wasn’t sure if I would enjoy the experience at first, I knew it was valuable to get a good understanding of how a work environment operated, whilst also being something I’d be able to talk about in my college application.

"Being home-schooled, it is more challenging to apply for opportunities like this, and I wasn’t sure where I should go for work experience, but since we read the Lynn News at home and I am interested in different forms of writing and reading, I thought it would be a good place to try.

"I hadn’t really thought beforehand about the work I would be doing on my first day, but I didn’t expect to be able to help write articles that would be printed in the newspaper a day later, or publish them on the website for people to read instantly.

Lynn News is based on the corner of Tuesday Market Place and Page Stair Lane

"A lot that I learnt I had no idea about previously, so thanks to Jenny who showed me the software they used to create the articles for their newspaper.

"It was complicated, but I can see how with a lot of practice you would get used to it.

"On my second day, I learnt how they uploaded and shared their news articles across social media, and how people can interact with the articles on those sites.

"It was interesting to find out about, and to see all the statistics and engagement on those pages.

"Over the next few days, I learnt more about the different processes and the ways to write articles.

"On my final day I wrote several articles of my own and I definitely learnt a great deal at Lynn News from the people there.

"Everybody was great and I’m glad I enjoyed my time there, as I had been nervous.

"If I choose to pursue journalism, thanks to Lynn News I know how it works and will definitely consider it because of the positive experience."