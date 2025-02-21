Work is due to begin to bring a stricken ferry service back into use after damage to its landing stage led to its closure.

The Lynn ferry has been shut since last month after significant structural issues were discovered to the concrete steps on the western bank of the River Great Ouse.

West Norfolk Council and Norfolk County Council, which are sharing responsibility for the repairs, have warned it could be several weeks before the service is up and running again.

West Lynn Ferry. Picture: Kevin Elfleet

Work to find a short-term fix is set to begin following investigations by structural engineers and maritime safety experts.

Longer-term solutions are also being explored to protect against future failures.

It comes as locals have planned a protest on Saturday to demand the service is restored, with councillors saying the situation is causing an “economic crisis”.

Cllr Alex Kemp. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The ferry represents an important link for people living in West Lynn and has been running for 800 years.

Alexandra Kemp, a West Norfolk councillor for South and West Lynn ward, who is leading the protest, said: “It is causing an economic crisis for West Lynn.

“People are late for work and children are struggling to get to school on time as it is much quicker to use the ferry than bus services.”

A West Norfolk Council spokesman said: “We fully recognise the ferry’s importance to the town and have prioritised work to understand what is needed to safely reopen the service as soon as practically possible.

“Public safety remains the top priority in everything we do and we’d like to again thank people for their ongoing patience and understanding while this work continues to be prioritised.”