Work has commenced on the latest scheme in a major housing project which will bring 105 new homes to King’s Lynn.

The scheme, named Nora 4 at the Nar Ouse Regeneration Area, is situated off Morston Drift in South Lynn and is a project between Lovell and West Norfolk Council.

A selection of 105 brand-new homes, including 37 available for open market sale, 52 for private rental, 11 for affordable rent and five for shared ownership are being built on the former factory brownfield site.

An illustration of the Nora scheme (43936675)

The first homes are expected to be completed in February 2022 and the construction work as a whole in May 2023.

The development comes as part of a large-scale, new-build major Housing Project brought forward by West Norfolk Council and will bring more than 1,000 new homes to the area across a number of developments.

Simon Medler, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing these much-needed homes to King’s Lynn in partnership with West Norfolk Council, following the success of previous developments in the Major Housing Partnership.

"Work is now well underway and we’re looking forward to introducing these brand-new homes to the King’s Lynn community.”

Councillor Peter Gidney, West Norfolk cabinet member for project delivery, said: “This site has been an extremely difficult one to bring forward and we are delighted that we have now started the build phase of this project.

"Once complete this project will allow the circular river walk to be open to the general public and directly link all the new developments together as well as improving links to the older parts of South Lynn.”

Michael Saunders, construction manager at Lovell, said: “This is the first project in partnership with West Norfolk Council that has commenced since the pandemic and we’re still hoping to work with local groups and organisations to reinvigorate the area once Government restrictions allow, highlighting our dedication and commitment to improving King’s Lynn and creating thriving new communities.”

Michael was recently awarded a gold medal at this years’ Construction Manager of the Year Awards

for his work on the Major Housing Project in the ‘Residential Under 10 Storeys’ category.

The major housing project has also brought numerous community improvements to the town, including the new link road at Lynnsport Way, improved parking facilities and an enhanced play area at

Lynnsport, four new tennis courts and two new hockey pitches.

