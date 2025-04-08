Work to open Lynn’s new library by autumn this year remains on track, Norfolk County Council has insisted.

Although there have been no hugely notable changes to the building on New Conduit Street in the past few months, the authority says the scheme is “progressing well”.

The new multi-use community hub will provide a range of facilities and services, including a new library that will be larger than the existing Carnegie site, with more books on display.

Work is ongoing at the new Lynn library and community hub, pictured today

Construction is very much ongoing, with plenty still to be done before the touted autumn opening date.

However, a short statement from a county council spokesman said: “Work is progressing well at the new King's Lynn library and we expect to be open in autumn this year.”

As of yet, the majority of work still appears to be focusing on the shell of the building, which used to house an Argos.

The new multi-use community hub pictured in January this year

The interior has yet to take shape.

Library services will switch over to the site once construction is completed, with The Garage Trust entrusted with the Carnegie after winning a bidding process earlier this year.

The cultural charity is dedicated to transforming lives through the arts, and offers a wide range of music, theatre and dance classes, and community activities.

