Work to construct a major 450-home development in South Wootton has officially kicked off.

Allison Homes East was granted planning permission to construct the houses in the summer of 2022, and they will be situated on land off Edward Benefer Way.

The development, called Wootton Grange, will provide a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties for local buyers.

Allison Homes East's existing development in Norfolk, The Oaks, based in Broadland. Picture: Allison Homes

Construction work is now under way and is planned to be completed in 2030. The doors to the development’s marketing suite and show homes will be opening in 2024 for interested property seekers to tour.

The developer will also be planting 390 trees, more than 2,750 shrubs and over 6,750 hedge plants within the site.

This confirmation comes after concerns raised by residents earlier this year about the number of trees which were cut down to make way for the houses.

Glyn Mabey, managing director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are very excited to launch our Wootton Grange development and to be furthering our investment in Norfolk.

“Wootton Grange forms an important part of our growth plans at Allison Homes East. We are looking forward to providing a total of 450 new homes and to be bringing benefits to the local community and economy, in the form of new jobs and training opportunities.

“We would encourage anyone who is interested to register their interest now, to be the first to find out when our fantastic homes will be available.”

When the plans were approved last year, 13 West Norfolk borough councillors voted in favour of the development, with two against and one abstention.

Wootton Grange will be Allison Homes East’s second active site in Norfolk, following its The Oaks development in Broadland.