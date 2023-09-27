Work to improve the energy efficiency of nearly 70 homes in Lynn has kicked off.

Housing provider Longhurst Group secured £6.3million of funding through the Government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) to enhance the energy performance of some of its properties.

A total of 581 homes have been identified for energy efficiency improvement works – including 68 throughout the Lynn area.

Stephen Butland with Longhurst staff at his Gayton home. Picture: Longhurst Group

Longhurst has partnered with its contractors Morgan Sindall Property Services to deliver the programme, and work - which will involve the likes of new storage heaters, loft insulation, new water immersion tanks and new or enhanced windows or doors being installed - has now started.

Stephen Butland, who lives on Springvale in Gayton, is one of the first customers to have the work carried out.

He said he was pleased to find out his home qualified for the work, which aims to bring homes up to Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating C.

Mr Butland said: “When I was first contacted, I was definitely looking forward to having it done. My heating has needed to be replaced for some time, so I was happy to know that I was getting it checked.

“Now that work has started, I’m looking forward to it being completed. My home will be more efficient, and I’ll be able to use less energy to heat my home and therefore reduce my energy bills.

“It’s all going to help my pocket, so I’m happy about that.

“By having this work done, I’m reassured that my home is going to be more energy efficient, more environmentally friendly and will help me save money on my energy bills. It also makes my home better for the planet.”

Marcus Keys, Longhurst Group’s executive director of growth, development and assets, added: “The SHDF project is an important one for us and our customers as it will provide them with warmer, more energy efficient homes and help them reduce their energy bills, alongside our wider objectives of decarbonising our stock.

“We’ve carried out hundreds of energy surveys across our operating area on the homes that have been identified for works and I’m delighted to see the improvement works now starting in King’s Lynn.

“It’s great to hear that Stephen is pleased with how things are going and I’m confident the rest of our customers who are set to benefit from these energy efficiency improvement works will also have a positive experience.”

Paul Reader, regional managing director at MSPS, said: “We’re really proud to be working in partnership with Longhurst Group on this important project.

“Starting work in residents’ homes is a key milestone, particularly with the colder months approaching, so it’s great to see the programme get well underway.”