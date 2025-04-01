Work is well under way as a family-owned department store prepares to open in Lynn’s town centre this month.

The Vancouver Quarter will welcome Boyes to the old Wilko building on New Conduit Street on April 25, offering a wide variety of items such as everyday essentials and household goods.

Centre manager Alistair Cox said that the arrival of Boyes will be a “very welcome addition” to the Vancouver Quarter, adding that it will “fill a gap” left by the closure of Wilko in September 2023.

Workers inside the Boyes store in Lynn. Picture: Kris Johnston

Over the weekend and early this week, workers have been spotted inside the premises.

They appeared to be carrying out work to the ceiling, with ladders and aerial lifts in place to assist.

The old tills also appear to have been removed.

Boyes is set to open in the Vancouver Quarter on April 25. Picture: Kris Johnston

Shoppers at Boyes can expect to find everything from everyday essentials and fashion to household goods, craft supplies, electrical items, DIY tools, leisure products, and a wide array of seasonal items.

The company was founded in Scarborough in 1881, and now has 80 stores across the UK.

It is still family-owned and run by Andrew Boyes and his son Richard, who are joint managing directors.