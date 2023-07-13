More than 100 workers at a major town business have balloted on potential strike action after being left frustrated by a “real terms pay cut”.

Staff at Cooper Roller Bearings in South Lynn were asked yesterday if they wanted to take industrial action, according to the Unite trade union, after they rejected a 5.5% pay rise offer.

They believe this effectively represents a pay cut due to it not matching the current rate of inflation.

Staff at Cooper Roller Bearings have been asked if they want to take strike action. Picture: Google Maps

Cooper Roller Bearings, which is based on Wisbech Road, produces split roller bearings, tapered roller bearings and specialised bearings used in the steel, mining, marine, power and cement industries.

Union members say that any strikes would “severely impact” production at the factory.

Sharon Graham, the general secretary for Unite, said: “Cooper Roller Bearings is a very profitable company that can and must improve on its current strings attached offer that is in fact a pay cut.

“Unite always defends the jobs, pay and conditions of our members and Cooper Rollers Bearings’ workforce have their union’s full support.”

Staff at the South Lynn factory were reportedly offered a performance related bonus of up to 6% as part of the original offer.

The ballot for strike action will close on July 27.

Unite regional officer Steve Harley added: “Cooper Roller Bearings clients will not be happy they are facing supply lines delays.

“Strike action can still be avoided but the company must come back with an offer our members can accept.”

Cooper Roller Bearings has been contacted for comment.