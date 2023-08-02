More than 100 workers at a major town business are set to strike over pay after being left frustrated by a “real terms pay cut”.

Staff at Cooper Roller Bearings in South Lynn will walk out later this month, the Unite trade union has today confirmed, after they rejected a 5.5% pay rise offer.

They believe this effectively represents a pay cut due to it not matching the current rate of inflation.

Staff at Cooper Roller Bearings are striking for one day on August 21. Picture: Google Maps

Staff at the South Lynn factory were reportedly offered a ‘strings attached’ performance-related bonus of up to 6% as part of the original offer.

Cooper Roller Bearings, which is based on Wisbech Road, produces split roller bearings, tapered roller bearings and specialised bearings used in the steel, mining, marine, power and cement industries.

Union members say that the strike, set to take place on August 21, will “severely impact” production at the factory.

Sharon Graham, the general secretary for Unite, said: “Cooper Roller Bearings brings in millions and can easily improve on its strings attached offer.

“Unite is wholly dedicated to defending and improving its members’ jobs, pay and conditions and our members at Cooper Roller Bearings have their union’s total backing in striking for a fair pay rise.”

Officials say that, after the strike on August 21, a continuous overtime ban will begin, with strike days “doubling every week until the dispute is resolved”.

Unite regional officer Steve Harley said: “This disruption to Cooper Roller Bearings clients is entirely of the company’s own making.

“They need to return to the negotiating table with an offer that is acceptable to our members.”

Cooper Roller Bearings has been contacted for comment.