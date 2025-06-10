Workers are busy in Lynn as two soon-to-open venues edge closer to completion.

Boards promoting the town centre remain in place at the new library and community hub as it continues to take shape.

The new multi-use community hub on New Conduit Street will provide a range of facilities and services, including a library that will be larger than the existing Carnegie site, with more books on display.

Progress continues at Lynn's new multi-use community hub. Picture: Kris Johnston

After a lull in progress earlier this year, things have sped up rapidly in recent months ahead of a touted autumn opening date.

Boards promoting the adjacent Tower Street remain at one side of the building, describing it as the “home of the independent trader”.

They promote popular businesses such as Liquor & Loaded, Renegades, Islington Books, and Blackfriars Antique Centre.

Boards promoting Tower Street remain in place. Picture: Kris Johnston

It appears as though these will be temporary. Outrageous Gifts, for instance, is mentioned on them, but has recently relocated to the St Nicholas Retail Park.

Builders continue to work on the exterior of the building, which has a sleek modern design - very much in contrast to the historic Carnegie.

Just a short walk away, work to create a new Admiral Casino is now under way after the granting of planning permission.

Scaffolding has been put up around the former Blue Inc clothing as a yellow door is put in place, as well as additional signs. This will supposedly “improve the vibrancy” of the premises.

Work to turn the former Blue Inc clothing store into an Admiral Casino is now under way. Picture: Kris Johnston

It is planned to open in July, making it the second 24-hour adult gaming centre in the vicinity - joining the nearby Merkur Slots in the Vancouver Quarter.

Workers turn the former Blue Inc clothing store into an Admiral Casino. Picture: Kris Johnston

Workers at the new community hub. Picture: Kris Johnston