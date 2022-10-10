Engineers from BT and Openreach are on strike today, claiming pay rises they previously received earlier this year weren't shared fairly.

Around 20 workers picketed near Lynn bus station due to most workers receiving a 3.5% pay rise, compared to new starters getting an 8% rise.

The workers are part of the Communication Workers Union, who are striking up and down the UK for four days in October.

Workers striking against an 'unfair' pay increase (59866342)

Here in Lynn, BT and Openreach engineers say they're angry and do not feel respected.

Engineer Chris Muller said: "I've worked here for four years and I prayed I wouldn't have to strike again.

"We're not here to dispute with local managers, it's senior managers that have benefited.

Cllr Jo Rust also attended the strike (59866351)

"New starters receive an 8% pay rise, they don't acknowledge experience."

Another engineer, Trevor Ottoway, said: "I'm angry because there is no inflation rate which effects our pay rise and senior management has walked away from the negotiation table.

"The chief executive received a 32% rise in pay while already earning £2.5million a year."

The strike took place near King's Lynn Bus Station (59866349)

And for some, it can be twice as challenging, with one engineer who wished not to be named, saying they're struggling with the run up to Christmas.

The worker said: "My wife works for Royal Mail and we're both striking at the moment, we have two young children and it's not ideal having to do so much overtime.

"I'm losing out on spending time with my children."

BT and Openreach workers say they're striking because the company made a profit of £130million in the last financial year.

Workers also plan to strike on Thursday, October 20 and Monday, October 24.

They also gained a £1,500 award promised, but are not happy with the rise in pay.