A Lynn environment educator has teamed up with a West Norfolk MP and a school headteacher to resolve a long-running litter issue.

Adele Powell, a yoga instructor who runs her own business called My Calm Nature, initially contacted the Lynn News in January after becoming concerned with the amount of litter near Springwood High School.

After enlisting the support of MP Sir Henry Bellingham, headteacher of the school Andy Johnson, and the borough council, noticeable change has been made.

From left are Springwood Headteacher Andy Johnson, Kiera Clarke (Head Girl), MP Sir Henry Bellingham, Adele Powell and Jannis Kaulman (Head Boy)

The borough council has agreed to install three bins along Spring Lane, where a “bottleneck effect of litter” was accumulating all the way down to the Gayton river.

Miss Powell also met up with Mr Johnson at the school in March.

“We discussed the possibility of reducing single-use plastic, and the growth of a grass border along the fence-edge, to prevent rubbish blowing through the fence and onto Spring Lane,” she said.

“I couldn’t have wished for a better outcome! The bins are being used and the grass border is proving to be effective.

“Moreover, it goes to show that, by working together, we can make a positive difference.”

Sir Henry, Miss Powell and pupils at the school collected litter using picking equipment last Friday.

The group collected litter from the area last Friday, where "visible progress" had been made

Sir Henry said: “Adele is an amazing community campaigner. She is exactly the sort of person you want to admire.

“For her nothing is too much trouble. She saw the problem around Springwood where litter was gathering around the school.

“The school has embraced this campaign really enthusiastically and Mr Johnson has realised that what goes on in a school is more than just in the classroom.

“A huge amount of litter is being picked up and it is realising the anti-social behaviour of a small minority of people needs changing.”

The headteacher of Springwood High School, Andy Johnson, said the litter campaign has become a “prominent issue” for his pupils.

The borough council has agreed to install three bins in response to the campaign led by Adele Powell

After consulting with Adele Powell, the school has deliberately grown the grass at the perimeter of the site to act as a natural buffer to the litter being blown around.

The idea is that it then makes the rubbish easier to collect.

“It’s useful to work with Adele and it’s really important for the school to work on this issue,” Mr Johnson said this week.

“The school is really getting behind improving the environment.

Adele Powell takes action with Sir Henry Bellingham at Springwood High School to tackle litter in the area

“We have had a student body litter collection working on the site and all these ideas have been part of the campaign.”

Mr Johnson added that the school would continue to work with Miss Powell after she came in to speak to the pupils.