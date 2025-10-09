Students honed their cycle maintenance skills at a special workshop.

Pedal power took on a new meaning for some Year 7 students from Lynn’s Springwood High School, who were put through their biking paces by Paul Youngman from Black Cat Cycles, during sessions held at the school.

“Black Cat Cycles were working on behalf of the West Norfolk Youth Advisory Board to provide cycle maintenance training, supply safety equipment, and also provide reconditioned cycles for those in need of them,” said Victoria Mann, who is Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) lead at the school, which is part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

Cycle workshop was a big hit with Springwood students. Picture: Ian Burt

“It involved students from Year 7 across two sessions, who, following the session, were able to complete their own bike repairs, work together to make adjustments to gears and brakes, and develop confidence when working with their hands.

“We were thrilled to be involved in the project - even more so, that some of our students were able to receive reconditioned bikes to get them cycling following the session.”

Springwood staff members were on hand to provide support at the workshops, with one drawing particular inspiration from the project.

Students gear up for cycling success at Springwood. Picture: Ian Burt

“One member of staff was so impressed by the work being done by Paul and his team, they went on to donate their own unused bike to go to young people that might not have access to a bike otherwise,” said Mrs Mann.

“This session was a fantastic experience for our students, who confidently dismantled and reassembled a bike with ease,” added head of Year 7, Emily Bunting. “They were proud to showcase the new skills they had learned and expressed genuine appreciation for the opportunity.

“It was wonderful to see them so engaged in an activity they found both fun and rewarding – many are already hoping for another chance to do it again.”

Springwood works with the West Norfolk Youth Advisory Board on a range of different initiatives.

“Our work with the West Norfolk Advisory Board continues throughout the year,” added Mrs Mann.

“It affords students with a multitude of different opportunities like that with Black Cat Cycles, including the opportunity to engage with the wider community, take part in various conferences and events, and helps to give a voice to our students.”