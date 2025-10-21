More than 100 people took advantage of a very important workshop, giving people the skills to save somebody’s life.

Restart a Heart Day, a national day held in association with the British Heart Foundation, is designed to raise awareness of cardiac arrest and the importance of CPR.

Workshops took place at Alive Lynnsport as well as the West Norfolk Council offices on Chapel Street in Lynn, where many were taught basic CPR skills and what to do in an emergency.

Many came along to learn life-saving skills. All pictures taken by Ian Burt

Around 100 college students and 20 members of council staff took part in trying out CPR skills on an array of manikins, as well as being taught how to use AED defibrillators.

The sessions were described as being “very interactive and successful”.

A spokesperson from Alive West Norfolk said: “We spoke about the benefits of keeping an active lifestyle and gave everyone a flyer from the British Heart Foundation.

The courses were run in collaboration with the British Heart Foundation

“Everyone felt like they had the confidence to use an AED now if they were ever in a position they had to use it, as demonstrated how easy it was to use.

“Everyone went away with the skills to be able to carry out basic CPR that could potentially save someone’s life.”

Sessions were also run at Alive Oasis in Hunstanton, which were described as a “great success”.

